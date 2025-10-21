US Has The 2nd Largest Reserves of Rare Earth Minerals in the World

We have at least 1.9 million metric tons of not-so-rare rare earth minerals, the second largest deposit in the world. It could even be double that. Refining it could release us from China’s stranglehold. We need rare earth minerals for modern technologies, including electronics, renewable energy, and military applications
China, which has bought up 70% of the available product, uses it to blackmail us.
The EPA plans to bring these rare earth mining projects to the US and do it safely.
A rare-earth mineral is a mineral that contains one or more rare-earth elements as major metal constituents. Rare-earths are to be distinguished from critical minerals, which are materials of strategic or economic importance that are defined differently by different countries.
America has excellent rare earth mines in this country, and we need to develop this field. Enviro-nuts have held this up and made us into China’s pawns.
Reportedly the Best Rare Earth Mining Companies in the USA:
1. MP Materials (NYSE: MP) – The Leading U.S. Rare Earth Producer
2. American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR) – Advancing Exploration Across the U.S. Southwest
3. USA Rare Earth – Developing Domestic Rare Earth Refining Capabilities
Expansion and Technology
4. NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB) – Unlocking Critical Minerals in the Heartland
Long-Term Potential
5. Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV: UCU, OTCQX: UURAF) – Advancing Rare Earth Refining Technologies
Technological Innovation
6. Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE: IDR) – A Growing Player in Domestic Rare Earth Exploration
Reported additional Notable Rare Earth Mining Companies:
1.American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)
2. Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: REEMF)
3.Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU)
4.Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TMRC)
Years ago I remember reading about the process of “fracking”. It would revolutionize mining for fossil fuels, and open up extraordinary opportunities for US energy independence. Seemed hard to believe back then but….. Could absolutely see something similar under Trump and Lee Zeldin’s EPA.
Any government obstacles should be cleared for reasonable immediate mining. This rare earth crisis was of course elevated by the media to try to hurt the Trump economy. They did the same thing with tariffs, predicting an inflation and unemployment spike plus recession. Lots of the media celebrated the rare earth crisis, blaming Trump for his trade war. With every… Read more »
It is important to remember that there are 17 elements classified as “rare earth elements” REE. (15 lanthanides [or lanthanoids] see periodic table, along with scandium and yttrium.) They are not all found together.
Usage example: Rare earth elements like yttrium, lanthanum, and cerium oxide are used in capacitors for the inverters that convert direct current (DC) from panels to the alternating current (AC) used in homes.
In April it China placed strict export controls on samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium. In October the placed similar controls on holmium, europium, ytterbium, thulium, and erbium.