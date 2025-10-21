US Has The 2nd Largest Reserves of Rare Earth Minerals in the World

We have at least 1.9 million metric tons of not-so-rare rare earth minerals, the second largest deposit in the world. It could even be double that. Refining it could release us from China’s stranglehold. We need rare earth minerals for modern technologies, including electronics, renewable energy, and military applications

China, which has bought up 70% of the available product, uses it to blackmail us.

The EPA plans to bring these rare earth mining projects to the US and do it safely.

A rare-earth mineral is a mineral that contains one or more rare-earth elements as major metal constituents. Rare-earths are to be distinguished from critical minerals, which are materials of strategic or economic importance that are defined differently by different countries.

America has excellent rare earth mines in this country, and we need to develop this field. Enviro-nuts have held this up and made us into China’s pawns.

Reportedly the Best Rare Earth Mining Companies in the USA:

1. MP Materials (NYSE: MP) – The Leading U.S. Rare Earth Producer

2. American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR) – Advancing Exploration Across the U.S. Southwest

3. USA Rare Earth – Developing Domestic Rare Earth Refining Capabilities

Expansion and Technology

4. NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ: NB) – Unlocking Critical Minerals in the Heartland

Long-Term Potential

5. Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV: UCU, OTCQX: UURAF) – Advancing Rare Earth Refining Technologies

Technological Innovation

6. Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE: IDR) – A Growing Player in Domestic Rare Earth Exploration

Reported additional Notable Rare Earth Mining Companies:

1.American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)

2. Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: REEMF)

3.Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU)

4.Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TMRC)