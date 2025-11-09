Shutdown Tragedy: Job Loses Among Eyebrow Technicians

There is needless suffering because of the shutdown that Democrats caused but which the media blames on Republicans anyway. CNN’s Ashley Allison, one of their more serious reporters, talks about the “massive impact” it has had on eyebrow technicians. Two were being fired from one salon alone.

i imagine they need a lot of education and training for this position.

When you have to fire eyebrow technicians, that is simply the end of the line. Where do you go from here? Ashley says she’s not on food stamps, but the food stamps probably figure in somewhere.

At least they don’t call these technicians “engineers.”

CNN’s Ashley Allison says SNAP is having a “massive impact” after she went to her eyebrow technician who told her they had to fire people because clients don’t have money to do their brows. The horror.pic.twitter.com/HcSDbbiN2q — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 8, 2025

For those suffering under this emergency, here are some tips to carry you through. It seems like a lot of work just for eyebrows.