Brown Girl Claims the US Will Be Theirs When Whites Die Off

The racist and brainwashed young woman in the clip thinks the USA is her land. There are many more just like her who think we stole land from them.

The US paid for the land. The US settlers and pioneers settled it. The country is beautiful and productive because of people who came to assimilate as Americans. Most were Europeans.

People south of the border and in other areas of the world live in hellholes because they made it so. Now they want our land, won and developed at great sacrifice.

I’m very tired of the gaslighting. We need a little truth here.

This brown girl isn’t a genius:

Who is she going to convince to mate with her?

I don’t know if readers realize that La Reconquistas teach in the US and in Mexico that the land was stolen and they deserve to have it back.

There were no Indian nations when Europeans came to the New Land. There were tribes, mostly nomadic tribes. Some were friendly and some were warlike and unfriendly. It was basically open land.

This is the ideology of radical La Raza, adopted by communists.

When LaRaza began as a force in this country, it was with the intent of overturning the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo and taking back the West.

During the Mexican-American war, the U.S. won all of Mexico from Spanish Conquistadors – not natives – but gave half of the land back and we paid $15 million for the land we kept.

Some Mexicans want all of it back. This is the Atzlan, Reconquista movement which has also been called the decolonization of the United States.

LaRaza claims to be a peaceful movement. LaRaza Unida, a youth gang, does not make any such claim. They both want the same things only they want to go about it differently. We have gang members coming illegally into this country unimpeded to add to their numbers.

In addition, the Unida or Reconquista groups have infiltrated the open borders groups.

The agenda of the Hispanic Separatist movement in the Southwest United States can be summarized in one leader’s words: “We have an aging white America. They are dying. It’s a matter of time. The explosion is in our population.” Those words were spoken by José Angel Gutiérrez, then an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Texas at Arlington (and a former leader of the La Raza Unida political party).

Justice Sotomayor was a LaRaza lawyer.

This clip is 20 years old but still true. Many aren’t as honest as this lunatic: