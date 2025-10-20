Sights and Sounds of the No Kings White Supremacist Rally

By
M Dowling
-
0
10

The only people who attended the No Kings rallies throughout the country were the usual far-left people, many of whom were old white women. In fact, the entire rally was white and mostly old, and mostly women. At least the most vocal ones were women.

The promoters claims million would show up. It seems more likely that they didn’t even get a million.

MSNBC, struggling to make it look like it was most Americans, had to show a 2017 rally that was actually large. The only problem is that they showed the 2017 rally and pretended it was yesterday’s rally.

CNN claimed millions showed up. It doesn’t seem so, but trying to get to the truth without an honest media is close to impossible.

No one would say this is fake as the poster indicates in the linked clp. It’s great that they are admitting they are clowns.

The No Kings rally featured musicians. If this doesn’t convince people to join their movement nothing will.

Just kidding.

Jones says it’s a white supremacy march with 99% leftist old women. He has a point. If nothing else, he’s funny. He says he now believes white supremacy is the biggest threat facing America, meaning old angry white ladies.

There is some reason to think Jones has a point. Like what the hay is this?

This looks like a rally at a nursing home.

Maybe we should have an age or gender limit on voting.

The evidence is startling. Old white women hijacked their no kings rally. This lady needs to suck it up.

“Old miserable white women and their cuck husbands.”

The No Kings attendees often don’t know why they’re protesting which explains a lot.

Meanwhile, President Trump has been triggering the left for fun.

Big cringe factor with this No Kings rally.

