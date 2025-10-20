Sights and Sounds of the No Kings White Supremacist Rally

The only people who attended the No Kings rallies throughout the country were the usual far-left people, many of whom were old white women. In fact, the entire rally was white and mostly old, and mostly women. At least the most vocal ones were women.

The promoters claims million would show up. It seems more likely that they didn’t even get a million.

MSNBC, struggling to make it look like it was most Americans, had to show a 2017 rally that was actually large. The only problem is that they showed the 2017 rally and pretended it was yesterday’s rally.

CNN claimed millions showed up. It doesn’t seem so, but trying to get to the truth without an honest media is close to impossible.

Just 650,000 attended yesterdays No Kings rally nationwide. This was about 10% of what Democrats hoped for. MSNBC shared this video and said it was from yesterday when it actually was from 2017. They LIED because they are embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/bqBnzRMelp — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) October 19, 2025

No one would say this is fake as the poster indicates in the linked clp. It’s great that they are admitting they are clowns.

Actual footage of the “No Kings” protest

Haters will say it’s fake pic.twitter.com/HOJPIpa87d — Scott (@jixer08) October 18, 2025

The No Kings rally featured musicians. If this doesn’t convince people to join their movement nothing will.

Just kidding.

You Got talent ”

Captured Footage ”

No kings rally. Just incase you have been wondering what a no kings rally looks like. pic.twitter.com/byi5XVDQdl — Robert The Builder (@NobodymrRobert) October 19, 2025

Jones says it’s a white supremacy march with 99% leftist old women. He has a point. If nothing else, he’s funny. He says he now believes white supremacy is the biggest threat facing America, meaning old angry white ladies.

No kings is a fake ! lol they couldn’t get this many crazy people in one place! lol pic.twitter.com/HMgtQ65LqF — Regina haynes (@Reglowe68) October 19, 2025

There is some reason to think Jones has a point. Like what the hay is this?

The No Kings protesters are made up of freaks, geeks and old white angry women pic.twitter.com/aiBXQGpj9L — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 18, 2025

This looks like a rally at a nursing home.

This is the "No Kings" protest in Marion NC, about a 30 minute drive from Asheville NC. The crowd that showed up is BEYOND PARODY at this point… …literally every single person at this protest is retired and white Honestly, I've never seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/fqSU8pOGUR — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 18, 2025

Maybe we should have an age or gender limit on voting.

Is it me, or were all the people who showed up at the No Kings protests Saturday, old angry white women and their low testosterone husbands? pic.twitter.com/BV1kAT26Ou — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 16, 2025

The evidence is startling. Old white women hijacked their no kings rally. This lady needs to suck it up.

WATCH: Woman has breakdown, sobs on live TV at “No Kings” protest “I’m just so scared. I’m 74 years old. I worry about everything. I just, I just am so scared and upset, and I don’t – I don’t understand why people voted for this person.”pic.twitter.com/2dOMyNW6r8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 14, 2025

“Old miserable white women and their cuck husbands.”

The 99% of the No Kings crowd is old miserable white women and there cuck husbands pic.twitter.com/M9qrsCgDGJ — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 18, 2025

The No Kings attendees often don’t know why they’re protesting which explains a lot.

No kings protestor doesn’t even know which Trump policies she is protesting. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/XKbx7DNokQ — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) October 19, 2025

$15 an hour doesn’t go as far as it once did. https://t.co/8lD46U7jg1 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) October 18, 2025

Meanwhile, President Trump has been triggering the left for fun.

BREAKING: President Trump just dropped a MAJOR No Kings trigger post Trump 2028 and BEYOND! They might have to protest every single weekend at this rate pic.twitter.com/1EA4J0zmvf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2025

Big cringe factor with this No Kings rally.