Sleeper Cells? 1272 Iranians Plus the 2 Million, Crossed the Border Unvetted

Tom Homan is very concerned about the sleeper cells in this country. We all should be. It took only 21 radicals to seriously harm us on 9/11. Can you see random terror attacks like we see in nations like Israel because of this? Thank a Democrat.

“I said the last four years my biggest concern was this open border,” Homan said. “[It]was the biggest national security vulnerability this country has ever seen. So, I pulled numbers this morning, just from a CBP under Joe Biden, there was 1272 nationals of Iran released in the country between …

“And you compare that the Trump administration zero …. And right now, because of President Trump’s leadership, we have the most secure border in my lifetime, most secure borders into this nation.

“So, we have a secure border. So that was a President Trump’s big win on securing this nation. …. Aliens aren’t across that border undetected.

“But under Joe Biden, we had over 10 million people cross that border. But my biggest concern from day one, beyond the fentanyl, beyond the sex trafficking, women and children were the two million known got aways, over 2 million people crossed that border. We don’t know who they are, where they came from, because they got away, because Border Patrol is so overwhelmed with the humanitarian crisis that Biden created, that over two million people across the board and got away. That is my biggest concern, and that’s what created the biggest national security vulnerability, this country has ever seen. And you have that on surveillance.”

People from Iran, Turkey, Uzebekistan, Syria…

Mr. Homan said the “Intelligence community under President Trump has been on this since day one. What gives me any comfort at all is that you don’t have Christopher Wray there. You got Kash Patel there. You don’t have Alejandro Mayorkas there anymore. You got Kristi Noem, and you certainly don’t have Kamala Harris as the border czar.”

“We do know Border Patrol intelligence the last four years, they found prayer mats” at the border. They found identification from people from Iran, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Syria, south of the border. So, we know that some terrorists across that border. We’d be a fool to think zero.”

Watch:

