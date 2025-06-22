Ukrainian President Zelensky Wants .25% of Every Ally’s GDP

Ukrainian President Zelensky is calling for .25% of the every ally’s GDP to fund his war and bureaucracy. The US and the EU are burdened by dwindling resources, and it is not realistic.

There are reports that Sen. Lindsey Graham snuck $48 billion in the Big, Beautiful Bill.

“In remarks released for publication by his office on Saturday, Zelensky said Ukraine was in talks with Denmark, Norway, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Lithuania to launch joint weapon production.

‘Ukraine is part of Europe’s security and we want 0.25% of the GDP of a particular partner country to be allocated for our defense industry and domestic production,” Zelensky said’.”

The Ukrainian defenses are out-manned, out-equipped and out-maneuvered by the Russian forces, and they are totally reliant on outside help to maintain some fighting capabilities.

“This year Kiev had secured $43 billion to finance its domestic weapon production, Zelensky said.”

Ukraine is only able to produce 40% of its defense equipment domestically, and it’s planning to launch joint weapon production outside of the country.

“’We have launched a program ‘Build with Ukraine’ and in summer we will sign relevant agreements to start exporting our technologies abroad in the format of opening production lines in European countries’, Zelensky said.”

Ukrainian-born Congresswoman Victoria Spartz said that billions given to Zelensky were part of a slush fund. She said a billion of it ended up funding the Houthis who are attacking US ships.

Ukrainian born Congresswoman Victoria Spartz admitted that BILLIONS of our tax dollars given to Zelensky were part of a “slush fund.” She also stated that a billion of it was given to fund the Houthis in Yemen! A terrorist group who was attacking our own ships at the time!… pic.twitter.com/eD6iyRiR3C — ꧁Sheri™ (@FFT1776) June 18, 2025

