A 73 year-old pensioner from the district of Traunstein in Upper Bavaria was sentenced to 75 days in prison for saying twice last year, “Alles für Deutschland” (all for Germany) in posts on X. He said it in the course of discussing the indictment of Alternative für Deutschland politician Björn Höcke for using the same phrase.

Ac riding to Substack author Eugyppius, Germany banned the phrase. It is illegal by Section 86a of the German Criminal Code. The law forbids National Socialist slogans and symbols. While “Alles für Deutschland” occurs in various contexts, the phrase is associated particularly with the Sturmabteilung, or the SA, who carved the words onto their uniform daggers.

The Traunstein Public Prosecutor charged the pensioner last autumn. The District Court convicted him in November and imposed a fine of €4,500. He didn’t have the money to pay due to financial hardship. Rather than giving him the usual break, prosecutors have summoned him to serve 75 days in prison instead. He will begin his sentence on June 5.

This banning of words and even memes is not unusual in Germany. In trying to not be Nazis, they are becoming what they claim to hate.

Last year, another German pensioner from Bavaria had his house raided by police for the crime of sharing a meme on X that called former Economics Minister Robert Habeck a “moron.” Habeck is a moron, but the fact that it’s true dosen’t matter. He was given the same fine.

Others have been prosecuted for such trivialities as tweeting the poop emoji at a cabinet minister, calling Greens fat and stupid, imprecisely quoting important politicians, and reproducing a picture of former Health Minister Karl Lauterbach with his hand raised at an unfortunate angle.

According to Eugyppius, fines are the usual punishment.

The so-called “trusted flaggers” at the creepy government-funded anti-hate organisation calling itself REspect flagged the first pensioner mentioned. The EU Digital Services Act has helped empower these authoritarian high priests of verbal offenses.

This industrial operation for the Egyptian Islamic scholar named Ahmed Haykel Gaafar, and on their website they claim to have referred nearly 25,000 cases of criminal speech for prosecution over the years.

The information comes via Eugyppius. Let this be a cautionary tale. It is well worth reading his Substack.

