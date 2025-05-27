Terrorism Warning! For Italy?

The US State Department issued a Level 2 travel warning for Italy, citing terrorism concerns. They urged “extreme caution” due to potential terrorism.

“There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Italy,” the advisory summary read.

Italy was the fifth most-visited nation in 2024, welcoming 65 million international travelers.

The nation boasts many popular tourist destinations such as Rome, Venice and Florence, and it now holds a level two warning on the State Department’s list of travel destinations.

The list has four categories, with level four a recommendation not to travel to the country in question.

The State Department’s website warns that “terrorists may attack with little or no warning.” Tourist sites, churches, airports, hotels and restaurants are cited as frequent targets.

Other countries like France and Germany hold a Level 2 wrning for the same reason.

A wonderful country like Italy was never dangerous.

