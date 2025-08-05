“Sneaky RINOs” Block Trump’s Nominees Over Solar & Wind

The somewhat Republican fossil from Iowa, Chuck Grassley, will temporarily block Trump’s nominations for the department’s general counsel, assistant secretary and undersecretary.

The senator noted that the Trump administration is planning to begin phasing out wind and solar tax credits as early as August 18. He believes that will conflict with the Big Beautiful Bill they agreed to.

Grassley Demands Control

“Today, I placed a hold on three Department of the Treasury nominees,” he said in the record, specifically naming Trump’s picks for the department’s general counsel, assistant secretary and undersecretary.

The Iowa Republican added that the “big, beautiful, bill” allowed for wind and solar companies to continue to get tax credits if they begin construction of their projects in the next year. However, the Treasury Department “is expected to issue rules and regulations implementing the agreed upon phase-out of the wind and solar credits by August 18, 2025.”

“Until I can be certain that such rules and regulations adhere to the law and congressional intent, I intend to continue to object to the consideration of these Treasury nominees,” Grassley said.

If Grassley gets his way, and he will, one can expect a mad rush for tax credits to continue the wild spending of the Green New Deal (GND). The GND is spending, wild spending that we cannot afford. The Senate won’t stop spending. And unless they do, we will go down in a massive bonfire of burning US dollar bills.

Conservatives and Libertarians have a power struggle with Republicans, not only Democrats. We shouldn’t be giving anyone subsidies. Let the people decide.

A “Sneaky RINO”

Unsurprisingly, Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, joined Grassley’s effort and announced a hold on the same three nominees, according to Politico.

Conservative Republicans can’t get rid of the failed “blue slip” rule and they can’t get nominees during the recess. The Senate is blocking President Trump’s key staff, consequently they are blocking his agenda.

The temporary hold is meant to slow the process, which is meant to constrain Donald Trump. Grassley is still angry that Trump aggressively told the Senate to dump the absurd blue slip practice.

Trump called Grassley a “sneaky RINO.” Grassley is. He barely votes over 50% as a conservative. However, he didn’t like the public insult. Trump could be more diplomatic, especially since Grassley is very powerful. However, it probably wouldn’t have mattered.

Trump should have kept his cards closer until his nominees got through.

Curtis helped secure provisions allowing wind and solar projects to get the full value of a lucrative tax credit if they start construction within 12 months. This must somehow play into his donor base.

After the bill was passed Trump signed an executive order that directed the Treasury to take a strict approach to limit which projects are eligible.

The Senate wants far more spending. By they way, we are $37 trillion in debt and face an existential threat of financial collapse.