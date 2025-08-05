Fake Indian Warren Endorses Fake African American Zohran

Elizabeth Warren endorsed Zohran Mamdani. The screaming politician from Massachusetts said the Democrat Party needs to look like him. It should be a Progressive Socialist party. In other words, she wants to redistribute all the wealth, after its laundered through government hands and their special allies.

The progressive socialists, Democrat Socialists, spend our money wildly and make everything unaffordable and then want to steal from those who still have money until they too join the ranks of the poor.

They destroy affordability with government spending, then answer with socialism. https://t.co/6i5Vzp0BiG — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) August 4, 2025

Elizabeth Warren applauds radicals Mamdani, AOC and Bernie as the Democrats leading the party into the 2026 midterms:

“They’re fighting for an America that’s not just controlled by a handful of billionaires who dump hundreds of millions of dollars into campaigns.”

“That’s what the 2026 races all around the country will be about.”

She is taking the Bolshies national. That’s the Democrat Party plan.

“And that’s what I think these races are about. That’s what I think the New York narrow race is about. That’s what I think the 2026, races all around the country will be about Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.”

Elizabeth Warren hails radicals Mamdani, AOC and Bernie as the Democrats leading the party into the 2026 midterms: “They’re fighting for an America that’s not just controlled by a handful of billionaires who dump hundreds of millions of dollars into campaigns.” “That’s what the… pic.twitter.com/KHXAvtOotL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 4, 2025

Mike Solana of Pirate Wires said that the Democrat Socialists of America just held a conference with a few they/thems. They are working on Zohran Mamdani’s New York City mayoral platform. Their unhinged policies included crime is fine, and provide free sex change operations for anyone in the country. The they/thems want to dismantle the nuclear family which is an inherently repressive, racist and heterosexist institution that fundamentally reinforces and reproduces capitalism.

As Mr. Solana says, the GOP needs to find an alternative to authoritarian leftism. They need to attract with the alternative to legalized muggings and Bushwick-style polycules getting group married. If they can’t they deserve to lose.

It shouldn’t be hard.

