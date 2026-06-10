Social Security Due to Run Out in 2032

The main Social Security retirement trust fund is projected to be depleted in late 2032, at which point incoming payroll taxes would only be sufficient to pay roughly 78% of scheduled benefits, requiring an automatic across-the-board benefit cut of around 22% unless Congress intervenes.
It would help if they stopped giving it away to foreigners.
What They Can Do
To prevent the 22% cut in 2032, lawmakers will eventually have to negotiate a combination of the following options:
- Raising the Payroll Tax Rate: Increasing the 6.2% tax rate that workers and employers each pay.
- Increasing the Tax Cap: Subjecting a larger portion of high-income earnings to the Social Security payroll tax.
- Raising the Retirement Age: Gradually pushing the full retirement age past the current threshold of 67.
- Adjusting Benefits: Altering the formula used to calculate initial payouts or the cost-of-living adjustments (COLA).
Will they do it?