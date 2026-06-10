As Qatar Arrives in Tehran with a Final Deal, the War Heats Up

Qatar traveled to Tehran to finalize an agreement between Iran and the United States. It seems the IRGC doesn’t want a deal, and some do. President Trump now says they “waited too long to make a deal” and they will have “to pay the price.”

Qatari negotiators traveled to Tehran on Wednesday morning in an effort to finalize an agreement between Iran and the United States, Reuters reported, citing an official with knowledge of the situation. — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 10, 2026

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released on Wednesday a video of a missile launches which it said was directed at US bases in the Middle East, describing the strikes as a response to US attacks on areas in southern Iran on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/p5WboamaCm — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 10, 2026

Mr. Trump could hit power plants and bridges.

This Is What Is Happening Now

President Trump said Wednesday that Iran has “taken too long to negotiate a deal” and will “have to pay the price,” as the ceasefire between the countries appeared to crumble with an exchange of fire sparked by the downing of a U.S. Army helicopter.

Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore – They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP

President Trump also wrote that Iran’s military is a mess and that they have been completely defeated. [That appears to be true, but they still have plenty of missiles and drones.]

The fake news media refuse to report how EFFECTIVE the U.S. naval BLOCKADE is, the most successful blockade in the history of naval warfare. NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to. IT IS A STEEL WALL! Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION! Lots of oil is getting out. Praise be to Allah! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Iran said it retaliated earlier Wednesday for U.S. strikes by launching new attacks targeting U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. There were no immediate reports of impacts, only weapons interceptions.

U.S. forces launched “self-defense” airstrikes on Iranian targets after an Apache helicopter was brought down by Iranian fire near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday evening. The two-member crew was rescued in the first U.S. military rescue operation using a sea drone.

President Trump said on Truth Social, “Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them; now they will have to pay the price!!!”

Iran accused the U.S. of sending contradictory messages in negotiations, which is something they do quite well themselves.

A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the United States on Wednesday of violating the ceasefire agreement and sending contradictory messages after an exchange of fire overnight.

Esmail Baqaei, spokesman for the ministry and Iran’s negotiating team, was quoted by the IRNA state news agency as saying Iranian officials would be reviewing their position in the negotiations in light of the latest strikes, which President Trump said he was ordering in retaliation for the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

Baqaei called the U.S. actions “damaging this diplomatic process.”

So was shooting down the US Apache helicopter and all the bombings of their neighbors.

The Bombings

Jordan says it shot down five Iranian missiles targeting the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. That base has hosted American F-35 fighter jets and other aircraft. There were no injuries, and the missiles were intercepted.

U.S. forces hit almost 20 Iranian targets. The targets included Iranian air defenses, radar sites, and ground control stations, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

Iran says it launched drone attacks on U.S. installations in Bahrain and Kuwait this morning.

Kuwait’s army later said on X that its “air defense systems” were “currently intercepting hostile aerial targets.” There was no word on whether any of the drone strikes had reached their targets.

The Arab Parliament condemns Iran’s attacks, but Iran doesn’t care.