Some Good Polling News for the GOP During the Shutdown

By
M Dowling
-
1
28

According to a recent poll, Republicans have improved with Independents, while Democrats are in the worst position they have been in over the past 20 years.

Given the fact that they are now moving toward communism and socialism, why are they doing as well as they are?

CNN measured the changes since pre- and post-shutdown.

Republicans are up 12 points with the base and eight points with the Independents during the shutdown. Congressional Republicans are up five points overall and the party overall is up 2 points.

On the congressional ballot, Democrats are only up three points whereas they are usually up 11 points.

It’s still disappointing to see so many Democrats willing to move hard left. The lies Democrats tell about the shutdown being the GOP’s fault do work to some degree with the help of the mainstream media.

Saltherring
Saltherring
1 minute ago

Only an idiot believes anything offered up by the birdcage liner newspapers and hard left TV liars. Perhaps Democrat voters will come to their senses when their freezers and food pantries are empty…while ChuckU Schumer sits down to dinner with some fatcat lobbyist in an exclusive WA DC steakhouse.

0
Reply
