The Senate Republicans Who Voted to End Trump’s Emergency Tariffs

Five Senate Republicans sided with Democrats against President Trump’s tariffs on Brazilian imports, voting 52-48 to block these tariffs.

The Senate won’t get the resolution through the House and President Trump would never sign it. It’s more ceremonial or CYA in nature.

The Republicans in question are the usual: Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell, Thom Tillis, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins.

The Republicans voted on Tuesday to pass a resolution ending President Trump’s emergency authority to impose steep tariffs on Brazil. They send us coffee, oil, and orange juice.

The Senate voted 52 to 48 to pass the resolution sponsored by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) .

Paul, speaking on the Senate floor, called the tariff a tax on U.S. consumers.

According to The Hill, the Kentucky Republican argued that the Constitution requires that “taxes must originate in the House” of Representatives.

“Yet, these taxes are originating with the White House,” he said.

McConnell, in a statement, said that Trump’s tariffs are hurting Kentucky businesses and farms, The Hill reported.

“New trade barriers imposed this year have made it harder to sustain the supply chains that let thousands of Kentuckians build cars and appliances in the Commonwealth. Retaliatory tariffs on American products have turned agricultural income upside down for many of Kentucky’s nearly 70,000 family farms,” he said.