Some Senators Reject the Big, Beautiful Bill

Most of the House members are pleased with the big, beautiful bill. In order for Donald Trump’s plan to work, he needs tariffs, tax cuts, and the elmination of regulations. Otherwise, it won’t work.

Earlier today, reports came out about President Trump planning to meet with the Senate about the bill, perhaps with House leadership. Some won’t accept the bill as is.

Sen. Johnson has complained repeatedly about the deficit that will lead to what he claims will be a 89 trillion debt eventually. That is possibly what he is concerned about.

Lindsey Graham is unbelievable. Instead of bringing us back to pre-COVID levels, he’s objecting to a percent and a half cut in spending.

Sen. Paul has the opposite view. He wants a more conservative bill. Not knowing what is in it, I can’t say who is right or wrong. Perhaps readers can shed some light.


The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

The bill is not well described yet. It seems to be a standard overspending bill with some cuts and other adjustments Trump has inserted.

Passing the bill is not urgent. It can be delayed a few weeks.

Senator Johnson is an honorable man. If he thinks it is too big that is OK with me. The RINOs (Mitch’s gang) tried to get rid of Johnson in 2022. They dropped funding for him but he still won.

Saltherring
Saltherring
1 hour ago

One of these days the deadbeats in congress will be forced to make the cuts they should be making right now, and that is when the entire corrupt, bankrupt system comes crashing down on their (and our) heads.

MicahStone
MicahStone
1 hour ago

FYI: There is this VERY IMPORTANT THING totally absent from the House passed “BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL” (THINK OF THAT AS AN UGLY “WART” ON THE “BEAUTY” !!!) >>>
THUNE-LIE-THROW-BS-ABOUT-DOGE-CUTS-INTO-LAW
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
58 minutes ago
If the cuts are not in the bill, it must be changed, but, Johnson is all for inserting the cuts. This graphic is in error. Thune and Johnson are problems.

