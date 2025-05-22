Some Senators Reject the Big, Beautiful Bill

Most of the House members are pleased with the big, beautiful bill. In order for Donald Trump’s plan to work, he needs tariffs, tax cuts, and the elmination of regulations. Otherwise, it won’t work.

Earlier today, reports came out about President Trump planning to meet with the Senate about the bill, perhaps with House leadership. Some won’t accept the bill as is.

Sen. Johnson has complained repeatedly about the deficit that will lead to what he claims will be a 89 trillion debt eventually. That is possibly what he is concerned about.

GOP WI Sen Ron Johnson calls the Big Beautiful Bill “completely unacceptable.” When asked if he thought that would upset the President, Johnson replied “I couldn’t care less if he’s upset. I’m concerned about my children. My grandchildren” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 22, 2025

Lindsey Graham is unbelievable. Instead of bringing us back to pre-COVID levels, he’s objecting to a percent and a half cut in spending.

Asked Lindsey Graham about warnings from House Freedom Caucus not to water down cuts in Trump bill. “You had your chance. There’s some of these cuts that are not real, and we’re talking about over a decade, you know, if you do $1.5 trillion, that’s like a percent and a half.” pic.twitter.com/K4Ab7Yme4p — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 22, 2025

Sen. Paul has the opposite view. He wants a more conservative bill. Not knowing what is in it, I can’t say who is right or wrong. Perhaps readers can shed some light.

Sen. Rand Paul: There’s “nothing fiscally conservative” about the “big, beautiful bill” that the House GOP passed this morning pic.twitter.com/jtI262x1Hx — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) May 22, 2025

