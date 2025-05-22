Judge Blocks Admin from Ending Foreign Students’ Legal Status

A federal judge in California has blocked the Trump administration from terminating the legal statuses of international students at universities across the U.S.

This appears to be another national injunction. It’s possibly not valid.

In the injunction, senior district judge Jeffrey S. White also prohibited the administration from arresting or detaining any foreign-born students on the basis of their immigration status while an ongoing case challenging previous terminations moves through the courts.

The power given to these district judges is madness. Who is giving them this power to rule over the Executive? It’s Congress and the Supreme Court by not acting.

White is worried about the “havoc” the actions are having on internationals students and their families. How about worrying about the havoc from the open borders and the anti-American students we allow in without proper screening.

There is a lack of understanding abput how serious our situation is after having open borders for four years. Have these judges not seen the lunatic communists and Islamists screaming Death to America, Death to Jews?

