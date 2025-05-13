South Africa: A Country in Collapse

By
M Dowling
-
0
24

We should be proud to offer a safe haven for 59 South Africans, who are facing a genocidal rage by a large portion of the population. However, US media and Democrats do not want them here, and claim it’s racist to deport Biden’s criminal aliens while bringing in 59 South Africans.

The Episcopal Church is so angry at President Trump’s offer of asylum to white farmers in South Africa it is ending its 40-year relationship with the federal government, during which the agency helped resettle close to 110,000 refugees. Thousands of white farmers have been killed as a result of incitement from South African leaders.

Julius Malema is the communist leader of about a third of the country. He continually sings, Kill the Boer, at rallies with his angry communists.

Lauren Southern was pilloried for this documentary in 2018.

She revisited South Africa in 2023:


