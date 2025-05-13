South Africa: A Country in Collapse

We should be proud to offer a safe haven for 59 South Africans, who are facing a genocidal rage by a large portion of the population. However, US media and Democrats do not want them here, and claim it’s racist to deport Biden’s criminal aliens while bringing in 59 South Africans.

Proud to offer safe haven to 59 Afrikaner refugees arriving in the United States today. We are prioritizing resettlement of this vulnerable group facing unjust racial discrimination and violence in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/baCHGIVQTM — Tammy Bruce (@statedeptspox) May 13, 2025

The Episcopal Church is so angry at President Trump’s offer of asylum to white farmers in South Africa it is ending its 40-year relationship with the federal government, during which the agency helped resettle close to 110,000 refugees. Thousands of white farmers have been killed as a result of incitement from South African leaders.

The Episcopal Church’s refugee program was getting over $50 Million per year under Biden, and they claim to have resettled 6,533 people from 48 different countries in the U.S. during 2024 alone. Being asked to resettle <50 white people from South Africa is too much though… https://t.co/TerXE8JcyU pic.twitter.com/ts11DPTLPa — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) May 12, 2025

Julius Malema is the communist leader of about a third of the country. He continually sings, Kill the Boer, at rallies with his angry communists.

This is Julius Malema who has time and time again called for the genocide and slaughter of white people living in South Africa. Share this far and wide. pic.twitter.com/DW6G4CD6hj — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 13, 2025

Lauren Southern was pilloried for this documentary in 2018.

She revisited South Africa in 2023:

