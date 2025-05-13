Elise Stefanik Skewers Another University President

Haverford is considered the Ivy League of women’s schools, but there are questions, including a lawsuit about their refusal to discipline based on anti-Semitic acts. Republicans held a hearing five days ago to address Haverford and other elite schools where Jewish students are fearful. Democrats and the media are lashing out at Republicans for doing so.

Elise Stefanik wanted to know from the Haverford President what discipline was doled out in the case of one professor who wrote an anti-Semitic statement. The Haverford President wouldn’t answer directly. Stefanik reminded the President that other Presidents who wouldn’t answer questions directly are all gone.

Transcript

Rep. Stefanik: A professor of Mathematics and Statistics who posted after the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks. “We should never have to apologize for celebrating these scenes of an imprisoned people breaking free from their chains. This was a historic moment to be recorded in their history books.” Jewish students have reported that you said this post could be “perceived in many ways.” Does this post simply depend on the context, President Raymond, and were there any disciplinary actions taken against this professor?

President Raymond: Such posts have been incredibly harmful to our entire community, and I disavow them. And that outcome for us…

Rep. Stefanik: Was there an investigation of the professor?

President Raymond: Investigations happen in all such cases. So yes, in this case, investigations happen in all such cases. As I have said, and we follow…

Rep. Stefanik: This is a simple question. The other presidents are answering this straight forward as to disciplinary action again. These university presidents, who are former presidents, fail to answer these direct questions. In this case, was there disciplinary action taken or an investigation of this professor?

President Raymond: Respectfully, Representative. I will not be talking about individual cases.

Rep. Stefanik: Respectfully, President of Haverford, many people have sat in this position who are no longer in the position as presidents of universities for their failure to answer straightforward questions.”

