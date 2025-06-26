South Carolina Can Defund Planned Parenthood

The court’s 6-3 ruling − over the dissent of the three liberal justices − that Medicaid patients can’t sue over their right to choose their doctor. The lawsuit claims it could limit abortion care.

Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch said Medicaid law doesn’t include a “clear and unambiguous notice of an individually enforceable right.”

Instead, he said, the federal government can withhold funding from a state that is not following the rules. And Planned Parenthood can challenge its rejection from South Carolina’s Medicaid program through the state’s administrative process.

“Indeed, Planned Parenthood itself pursued just such an administrative claim at one point,” Gorsuch wrote.

In her dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said the majority’s decision will likely “result in tangible harm to real people.”

“At a mininium, it will deprive Medicaid recipients in South Carolina of their only meaningful way of enforcing a right that Congress has expressly granted to them,” she wrote.

One third of Planned Parenthood’s revenue comes from state and federal government funding, including Medicaid, to provide health services, according to the nonpartisan health research organization KFF.

Planned Parenthood is a private abortion mill. They will likely sue the state again. Why can’t people pay for their own abortions? Otherwise, they are forcing people who are religiously or morally opposed to pay for it. The State wants full control.

