Predicates for Key Charges Were Dropped Against Sean Combs

According to TMZ, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs won a significant legal victory yesterday as specific charges against him were officially dropped mid-trial. It could be a turning point in the highly publicized case.

According to the lawyer in the clip below, the charges weren’t actually dropped. The theories for the charges are withdrawn. They are central to the case, which stemmed from allegations related to his many federal charges.

The kidnapping, arson, and aiding and abetting trafficking charges were backed away from, and no longer theories they can consider as predicates. The charges stand but the underpinning reasons for those charges are gone. However, the jury already heard them and it’s now gone to closing statements.

In a sudden move during the day’s session, the prosecution announced that key allegations could no longer be substantiated.

Combs, 55, was arrested in September and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

The judge decided to not declare a mistrial.

The prosecution in the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial is set to deliver closing arguments today, wrapping up six weeks of graphic testimony. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. ABC News Legal Contributor @BrianGBuckmire reports outside the courthouse. Watch “Burden of… pic.twitter.com/g5nUC8Zs7S — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) June 26, 2025

