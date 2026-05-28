Spanberger & Jones Deliberately Break the Law on Guns

No one’s above the law except Democrats. Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Attorney General Jay Jones are ignoring a permanent injunction against universal background checks. They are ignoring the law.

Governor Abigail Spanberger signed HB 1525 into law on April 22, 2026, which reinstated universal background checks (UBCs) on private gun sales in Virginia—a measure previously blocked by a permanent injunction from the Lynchburg Circuit Court in October 2025, which found the UBC system unconstitutional.

Democrats know they can get away with breaking the law, and there will be no repercussions. Spanberger doesn’t care that she’s breaking the law. All that matters is that she does what she wants to do and gets street cred with her far-left supporters. They are trying to wear us down.

For more than six months, Virginia’s “universal background check” law has been on ice after a circuit court judge ruled that the system used to conduct checks on adults under 21 who were purchasing handguns was a violation of equal protection. Democrats passed HB 1525 this past session. In an effort to reinstate the checks, raising the age to purchase a handgun from 18 to 21, and instructing the Virginia State Police to resume conducting checks on all private sales.

The injunction against the VSP conducting background checks on private sales remains in place, however. Despite that, a spokesperson for Gov. Abigail Spanberger confirmed to Virginia Scope’s Brandon Jarvis that the state police will now be conducting checks on private transfers.