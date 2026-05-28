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Zohran to Steal a Building That Had a Beehive In it

By
M Dowling
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0
63

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is going to steal a private building that had a beehive in it. Zohran the Bolshie is planning to give it to the tenants.

The mayor is pushing the cronyism of wealth redistribution from private ownership to communist collectives. This will mean more corruption than you have even seen so far. Between the ideologues and the avaricious politicians, there will be no hope for New York City.

Zohran is going with the U.N. global plan of mixed housing. They want us all to be the same and live happily together, owning nothing, living in projects, together, happily, voting for Ds.

After Democrats trashed Elon Musk for DOGE, Zohran is forming COGE. He is one clever scam artist.

Cea Weaver Will Run It All

You must know more about who is in charge of having their private property stolen: Cea Weaver.

It looks like he will regulate landlords into expropriation.

Far-left community organizer Cea Weaver worked for Housing Justice for All, a far-left organization also known as the Upstate-Downstate Housing Alliance. She also heads the New York State Tenant Bloc.

Weaver is planning the housing policies.

“Tenants are half the state and a majority in every major city. United, we have the power to reclaim our homes from the stranglehold of the real estate industry,” she said when she founded the bloc earlier this year.

They define theft as “reclaiming,” but it won’t be for the benefit of the middle class.

Weaver wants to use taxes and regulations on steroids. When landlords give up their properties, the city will step in and buy them. That is how the Communist Islamist mayor becomes the Grand Poubah of landlords.

She wants code enforcement to make it look like they care. Then she wants “laws that cause real estate values to collapse.” She thinks having no profit motive is an advantage, especially combined with the city’s marvelous “taxing power.” Weaver wrote all this down in an essay.

Add to this that part of Mamdani’s housing plan already calls for the city to construct 200,000 new “publicly subsidized, affordable, union-built, rent-stabilized homes” over the next 10 years.

How will he pay for it? Tax and spend, of course. He plans to spend $100 billion to do it.

Weaver Is Insane, Completely Divorced from Reality

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