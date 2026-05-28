Zohran to Steal a Building That Had a Beehive In it

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is going to steal a private building that had a beehive in it. Zohran the Bolshie is planning to give it to the tenants.

Controlling all means of production always fails https://t.co/qfII4Ki7RA — 🌋🌋 Deep₿lueCrypto 🌋🌋 (@DeepBlueCrypto) May 28, 2026

The mayor is pushing the cronyism of wealth redistribution from private ownership to communist collectives. This will mean more corruption than you have even seen so far. Between the ideologues and the avaricious politicians, there will be no hope for New York City.

Zohran is going with the U.N. global plan of mixed housing. They want us all to be the same and live happily together, owning nothing, living in projects, together, happily, voting for Ds.

Communist Zohran Mamdani: “We will leverage city-owned land to build 100% affordable and mixed income housing.” pic.twitter.com/hi9Lrc3Gnh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2026

After Democrats trashed Elon Musk for DOGE, Zohran is forming COGE. He is one clever scam artist.

HYPOCRITE: After Democrats viciously demonized Elon Musk and the DOGE initiative, NYC Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani is now copying them by launching his own Commission on Government Efficiency (COGE). Mamdani: “Elon Musk took that language and used it to cut as many jobs that… pic.twitter.com/tv2wUWo7BO — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 28, 2026

Cea Weaver Will Run It All

You must know more about who is in charge of having their private property stolen: Cea Weaver.

It looks like he will regulate landlords into expropriation.

Far-left community organizer Cea Weaver worked for Housing Justice for All, a far-left organization also known as the Upstate-Downstate Housing Alliance. She also heads the New York State Tenant Bloc.