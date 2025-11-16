Speaker Johnson: Epstein Is Democrats’ “Entire Game Plan”

Speaker Johnson said they can probably get the nine appropriation bills done before they leave for the year. He added that Congress is getting back to normal order.

According to him, Republicans got a lot more done at home during the shutdown than they normally would have.

Speaker Johnson and Fox News’s Shannon Bream eventually got to the Epstein Files and Hakeem Jeffries’ usual accusations. Johnson said the Biden DoJ had these documents for four years and never said a word about it. Epstein, he asserted, is their “entire game plan.” Democrats have accomplished nothing in ten months, Speaker Johnson said and they will take that weapon out of their hands this week. They hit the 218 threshold to release the documents. He asked the entire House to pass it unanimously and Democrats refused.

That aligns with what Rep. Burchett said. He offered a bill or discharge petition to release the remainder of the documents and Democrats blocked it. The discharge petition will be presented this week and they’ll get it done with 218 in favor.

Personally, I think Democrats have more to lose. I don’t think Trump is guilty of anything, but some Democrats look suspicious.

After this game plan falls apart, they’ll come up with something new.