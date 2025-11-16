Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to overhaul state energy companies. He made this announcement after it was revealed that $100 million was embezzled in connection with a kickback scheme tied to the state energy company.

He promised a full audit of the state nuclear company Energoatom at the heart of the scandal. The Ukrainians have suffered from crippling power outages while money was being embezzled.

Several of those implicated in this scandal are very closely allied to the Ukrainian president. Zelensky has now ordered government officials to maintain constant and meaningful communication with law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies.

His Close Associates Were Involved

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine revealed several members of the Ukrainian government were involved.

Two of his ministers were forced to resign over this corruption scheme. A former business partner of Zelensky’s was sanctioned earlier this week.

Among those alleged to be involved are Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and Timur Mindich – a businessman and a co-owner of Zelensky’s former TV studio Kvartal95.

Timur Mindich is a longtime ally of Zelensky’s. He is a co-owner of Kvartal-95 TV studio, and was allegedly the mastermind behind the embezzlement plots involving Energoatom.

Mindich was a co-owner of Zelensy’s production company Kvartal 95. It was named for the comedy troupe that launched the former comedian to fame prior to his ascension to power.

After Zelensky was elected, Mindich’s business portfolio expanded into the energy sector where he allegedly plotted to pressure contractors to demand kickbacks of up 15% to bypass bureaucratic obstacles.

Corruption investigators claimed the kickbacks were siphoned off and laundered through shell companies before lining the pockets of Mindich and his associates.

Mindich has fled Ukraine for Israel and criminal proceedings will be carried out in absentia, the Times of Israel reported.

Since we pay for everything in Ukraine, including their bureaucrats’ salaries and pensions, U.S. dollars are probably being blown. Who can forget how Mitch McConnell refused to allow any kind of oversight of funds going to Ukraine when Rand Paul called for it. In fact, he shunned Rand Paul for demanding it.

It’s not surprising that the most corrupt nation in Europe that we are supporting is still corrupt.