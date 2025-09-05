Speaker Johnson Said President Trump Was an FBI Informant in Epstein’s Case

Speaker Johnson told a CNN reporter that President Trump was an FBI informant “who played a major role in taking down Epstein’s child trafficking network.

“He’s not saying that what we did is a hoax,” Johnson said. “It’s a terrible. He believes that himself. When he first turned the room, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down.

“The president knows, and has great sympathy for the women who have suffered the unspeakable harm. It’s detestable to him. He and I have spoken about this as recently as 24 hours ago.”