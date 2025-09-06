The Invasion of America And the Fall of the American City

We are beginning to see the results of decades, since the ‘90s, of Islamic migration into the United States. Often, they are people with values very unlike ours who are told they don’t have to assimilate. Some have come to take us over.

They are now running for hgh offices in New York City and Minneapolis and one has taken over Paterson, N.J. The Democrat Party has absorbed them, though they recently rejected Omar Fateh in Minneapolis, not so with Zohran Mamdani in New York City. Gov. Hochul is rumored to be moving toward an endorsement. Elizabeth Warren fell all over herself endorsing him.

In Texas and other cities, enclaves have suggested they will incorporate Sharia. Now they are taking over cities.

Leo Hohmann writes:

The American government has been instigating wars, needlessly destabilizing countries and driving refugees into the West for decades.

They’ve been sent here from Somalia, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and many other Islamic countries that do not share American values.

It’s all done legally under the authority of the Refugee Act of 1980, signed by Jimmy Carter. That’s right. Those Somalis in the above video are not illegals who crossed the border illegally under Joe Biden’s administration. Nor are the Yemeni, the Lebanese, the Palestinians, the Bangladeshi, and Syrians who live in the greater Detroit area illegals. This is the big untold story of the post-World War II era.

It’s how we ended up with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in Congress. The Council on American Islamic Relations is currently supporting more than 1,000 Muslim candidates for offices in cities across the country. Many will eventually get elected.

He sees the war mongering in China, Russia, and Iran as a distraction, and strongly suggests we call our representatives to rescind the Refugee Act of 1980. Carter is still causing trouble all these years later.

Corporations, politicians in both parties, media, and far-left prominent people sold us out.

An example of unlike people in power is a Muslim judge who just slammed Jeanine Pirro for filing federal charges against a man who threatened to kill President Trump.

Judge Zia Mustafa Faruqui is the first-ever Muslim Magistrate Judge in the United States, and is a Pakistani-American. He is a DEI supporter. He presided harshly over a number of J6 prisoners.

Mustafa even apologized to the man who threatened the President after he was charged federally.

UPDATE: Judge Zia Faruqui extends deadline for Justice Dept to provide answers about handling of DC criminal case of Edward Dana til Monday Judge’s order again blasts the feds: “These catch-&-release arrests have caused presumed-innocent people to spend days detained at the… https://t.co/f89fJILFc0 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 5, 2025

Mustafa doesn’t think it’s much of a crime.

Jeanine fired back after he strongly criticized her for charging the man. She accused Farqui of violating his office.

“He has repeatedly indicated his allegiance to those who violate the law and carry illegal guns, justifying the possession of these guns and constantly pushing for the release of these dangerous criminals back into our communities,” Pirro said.

Let me tell you about this Judge Faruqui… This is a judge who by his own words is trying to justify felons illegally carrying firearms in one of the most violent cities in America. He has repeatedly indicated his allegiance to those who violate the law and carry illegal… — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) September 4, 2025

The Cartel Invasion

We have also let in dangerous cartels who now have a large footprint in this country. Since Biden, Tren de Aragua went from almost no presence to a presence in every state in the union. They are monsters and they are everywhere in the US.

The cartels have dangerous weapons, actual weapons of war, and engage in drone battles.

I was sent this video from friends at the border. It has NOT BEEN CORROBORATED but it shows what appears to be cartel on cartel battles in Mexico. The drone drops an explosive toward a “Monstro” (cartel armored vehicle). The audio appears to be from cartel operatives. pic.twitter.com/TBR3XvR8og — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 3, 2025

We suffered an invasion under Democrats, which ramped up under Joe Biden’s handlers. They even had the gall to tell us that the borders were secure as we watched millions pour in.

We now have to go to war with the cartels. I can’t imagine how we also get rid of unassimilated anti-Americans.

They are able to run for office because the Democrat Party welcomes them in.

Americans were the worst offenders in the invasion. The enemy is within.

There is always hope. Education is a good place to start.