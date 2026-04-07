Spectacular Photos from the Artemis II

During the flyby, the Artemis II astronauts set a record for venturing farther from Earth than any other humans. As they swung around the moon, they flew 252,756 miles from our home planet, more than 4,100 miles farther than the Apollo 13 astronauts did in 1970 on their emergency return home.

Jared Isaacman is a visionary. He said the moonshot is about “humanity’s goals to explore out amongst the last great frontier.”

🚨 JUST IN — @NASAAdmin Jared Isaacman: “We’re going to the moon, and we’re STAYING THERE this time!” “[Artemis II astronauts] know it’s for something BIGGER. Bigger than themselves and bigger than this mission. Its about AMERICAN LEADERSHIP in space. It’s about humanity’s… pic.twitter.com/l2XAilDwTS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 7, 2026

The moon eclipses the sun.

Wiseman, Koch, Glover, and Hansen will spend the next three days journeying home. They are scheduled to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and splash down in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego on Friday.

As Artemis II reaches its maximum distance from Earth, an astonishing 252,756 miles, farther than any humans have ever traveled in history, the crew now begins their long journey home, the NASA has announced. 🌖 pic.twitter.com/IQDb2gwm8k — Bashir Ahmad, OON (@BashirAhmaad) April 7, 2026