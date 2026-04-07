Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Spectacular Photos from the Artemis II

Spectacular Photos from the Artemis II

By
Staff
-
0
5

During the flyby, the Artemis II astronauts set a record for venturing farther from Earth than any other humans. As they swung around the moon, they flew 252,756 miles from our home planet, more than 4,100 miles farther than the Apollo 13 astronauts did in 1970 on their emergency return home.

Jared Isaacman is a visionary. He said the moonshot is about “humanity’s goals to explore out amongst the last great frontier.”

The moon eclipses the sun.

Wiseman, Koch, Glover, and Hansen will spend the next three days journeying home. They are scheduled to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and splash down in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego on Friday.

Previous articleTodd Blanche Blew Up the “DoJ Must Remain Neutral” Myth
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.