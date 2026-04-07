Todd Blanche Blew Up the “DoJ Must Remain Neutral” Myth

Todd Blanche blew up the fake “DoJ must remain neutral” mantra the media likes to spout. Name one attorney general who was neutral. They aren’t. It’s a big lie, and no one thinks they’re neutral.

Todd Blanche also said he would take referrals from the White House and from anyone who knows about fraud. He will accept referrals from anyone with fraud information.

BLANCHE PUSHES BACK ON “FIREWALL” CLAIM. Acting AG @DAGToddBlanche rejects the idea that presidents shouldn’t influence DOJ priorities — calling it “completely false” and saying referrals from the White House are standard practice. pic.twitter.com/4GIdbQW20E — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 7, 2026

Blanche seemed to blend toughness with honesty quite well. We need to give him a chance. It was a strong presentation, and he said he doesn’t care if he gets the job.

The interim attorney general called out reporters for allowing the opposition to weaponize the DoJ in the past. Then he said it’s not true that President Trump is weaponizing government.

He announced that he is directing the DoJ to establish the National Fraud Detention Center. This fraud detention center will be a permanent prosecutor-led, multi-agency data analytics team working to ferret out the most harmful actors defrauding federal government programs.”