Staggering Immigration Fraud in Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, in coordination with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, conducted Operation Twin Shield. It is the first of its kind. The targeted surge of fraud detection and deterrence activities took place across Minneapolis-St. Paul and surrounding areas Sept. 19 to 28. Immigration officers discovered suspected fraud in 275 cases in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

It is the home of the largest Somali community in the United States. It is how we got Ilhan Omar in Congress.

The operation marked the first targeted surge of its kind, with immigration officers investigating more than 1,000 pending cases flagged for fraud or ineligibility concerns, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration. USCIS said officers carried out over 900 site visits and interviews, uncovering fraud, non-compliance, or security issues in 275 cases—about 44 percent of those reviewed.

As of now, USCIS has issued Notices to Appear or referred 42 cases to ICE, with four individuals taken into custody.

The effort focused on marriage and family-based petitions, employment authorizations, and certain parole requests, in line with Executive Order 14161, which emphasizes protecting the United States from terrorist, national security, and public safety threats.

Frauds Becoming Americans

USCIS announced that the operation exposed a wide range of schemes. In one case, a man admitted to paying $100 for a falsified Kenyan death certificate to claim a marriage had ended; his spouse, still alive and living in Minneapolis with their five children, was very much present.

Another case involved the son of a known or suspected terrorist who overstayed his visa and had previously been denied multiple immigration benefits for marriage fraud. A petitioner confessed to marriage fraud only hours after swearing during a USCIS interview that her marriage was genuine. In yet another case, an immigrant manipulated an elderly U.S. citizen spouse in a fraudulent marriage that also involved elder abuse.

They have probably only touched the surface. Ilhan Omar herself had likely ‘married’ her brother in an immigration fraud operation. The evidence is powerful.

This needs to happen in all of these communities of foreigners. They become sanctuaries within sanctuaries.