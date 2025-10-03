Liberal Bari Weiss to Take Over CBS News

Journalist Barry Weiss, 41, left the New York Times over the outlet’s tribalism. You can read her resignation letter:

…It is with sadness that I write to tell you that I am resigning from The New York Times.

I joined the paper with gratitude and optimism three years ago. I was hired with the goal of bringing in voices that would not otherwise appear in your pages: first-time writers, centrists, conservatives and others who would not naturally think of The Times as their home. The reason for this effort was clear: The paper’s failure to anticipate the outcome of the 2016 election meant that it didn’t have a firm grasp of the country it covers. Dean Baquet and others have admitted as much on various occasions. The priority in Opinion was to help redress that critical shortcoming.

…But the lessons that ought to have followed the election—lessons about the importance of understanding other Americans, the necessity of resisting tribalism, and the centrality of the free exchange of ideas to a democratic society—have not been learned. Instead, a new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially at this paper: that truth isn’t a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else.

…My own forays into Wrongthink have made me the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views. They have called me a Nazi and a racist; I have learned to brush off comments about how I’m “writing about the Jews again.” Several colleagues perceived to be friendly with me were badgered by coworkers. My work and my character are openly demeaned on company-wide Slack channels where masthead editors regularly weigh in. There, some coworkers insist I need to be rooted out if this company is to be a truly “inclusive” one, while others post ax emojis next to my name. Still other New York Times employees publicly smear me as a liar and a bigot on Twitter with no fear that harassing me will be met with appropriate action. They never are.

There are terms for all of this: unlawful discrimination, hostile work environment, and constructive discharge. I’m no legal expert. But I know that this is wrong.

I do not understand how you have allowed this kind of behavior to go on inside your company in full view of the paper’s entire staff and the public. And I certainly can’t square how you and other Times leaders have stood by while simultaneously praising me in private for my courage. Showing up for work as a centrist at an American newspaper should not require bravery.

Then she established a centrist-liberal outlet called The Free Press. I had a subscription for two years and found the articles very well written but liberal for the most part. There were some conservatives, Centrists, and new writers.

Weiss is fervently pro Israel, which has led Nick Fuentes to call her an Israeli spy.

After a blowup at work in 2020, Weiss invited conservative senator Tom Cotton to place his editorial in the New York Times. Colleagues went bonkers. Their bias and hatred ran amok. Dopey interns from the new Democrat Party wigged out and she left.

It has backfired.

Is a bunch of snowflake NYTs interns getting Bari Weiss to resign the biggest backfire in press history? https://t.co/8XWZGgWCHd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 2, 2025

Pro-Israel

However, many of her problems centered around being Jewish and pro-Israel, even from other Jews.

So Weiss took off and published a blog, The Free Press. It did very well and she is quoted on podcasts.

Now, she is coming back to the big time.

Paramount SkyDance is making her the editor-in-chief of CBS News. They’ve also purchased The Free Press.

That has made CBS employees angry because she won’t be far left and she will allow conservatives to speak.

However, I do remember her virtue signaling with Elon Musk when they were going through the documents proving the government was running, Twitter. She was weak at that point. That’s a hard thing for me to get past.

She is a nice person generally. When I canceled The Free Press, they asked for a reason and I said I couldn’t afford it. She wrote a lovely note back and gave me a free subscription. I felt guilty since I couldn’t afford it because the website doesn’t make money and I have so many subscriptions. So, I ended up buying the subscription.

Cernovich would strongly disagree with my assessment of her.

Bari Weiss never faced censorship. She had to quit her job at the New York Times to make herself look like a victim. A billionaire is giving her $200 million for a blog. Her mission was to sabotage any effective resistance to the deep state. The right is stronger than ever tho. pic.twitter.com/7cWPpABVA6 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 18, 2025

Some people are calling her Goebbels, the Nazi propagandist.

Goebbels was the chief propagandist for the Nazis who worked his hardest to have the entirety of the Jewish people exterminated. Bari Weiss is a successful and thriving Jewish woman. She is Goebbels’ worst nightmare and everything he sought to destroy. Hope that helps… pic.twitter.com/G6Q3oy0uET — Rachel Moiselle (@RachelMoiselle) September 4, 2025

The crazies are calling her far right, something she has never been. Others are calling her a shadow head of the IDF.

All I want is honest, fair, down-the middle reporting and she might do that. There’s a good chance she will. She will be better than what we’ve had, and this is a good thing.