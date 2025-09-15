Stephen Miller: We Will Identify, Disrupt, Dismantle, Destroy These Networks

“With God as my witness, we are going to use EVERY RESOURCE we have at the DOJ, Homeland Security, and throughout this government, to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks…,” Stephen Miller said.

“We will do it in Charlie’s name.”

“This is not fringe anymore. Tape, after tape. Federal workers, bureaucrats, educators, professors, nurses… people celebrating and cheering the assassination of Charlie Kirk! There is a domestic terrorist movement growing in this country.”

Here is one place Miller can start:

Mr. Miller is broken up about Charlie’s death.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
11 minutes ago

I like Miller, he is smart and tough. But whenever he speaks tough for the DOJ, it does not materialize.Time after time, Miller, Tulsi, Noem, and so on, speak on upcoming DOJ actions which do not happen. Objective observers know the DOJ is not on our side, and is the weak link in the administration. I will not join in… Read more »

Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
22 minutes ago

People were put in prison for “parading”. This absolutely fits the parameters of terrorism. Also need to dig into democrats who are connected to these groups also, cause you know they are.

