Stephen Miller: We Will Identify, Disrupt, Dismantle, Destroy These Networks

“With God as my witness, we are going to use EVERY RESOURCE we have at the DOJ, Homeland Security, and throughout this government, to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks…,” Stephen Miller said.
“We will do it in Charlie’s name.”
JUST IN: Stephen Miller pledges to go NUCLEAR on vioIent radical leftist groups in Charlie Kirk’s honor
"With God as my witness, we are going to use EVERY RESOURCE we have at the DOJ, Homeland Security, and throughout this government, to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and…
“This is not fringe anymore. Tape, after tape. Federal workers, bureaucrats, educators, professors, nurses… people celebrating and cheering the assassination of Charlie Kirk! There is a domestic terrorist movement growing in this country.”
Stephen Miller is going nuclear…
"This is not fringe anymore. Tape, after tape. Federal workers, bureaucrats, educators, professors, nurses… people celebrating and cheering the assassination of Charlie Kirk! There is a domestic terrorist movement growing in this country."
Here is one place Miller can start:
BREAKING – Steven Bonnell, AKA Destiny, calls for conservatives to be killed more often so they will be afraid to attend events or speak out.
This is the literal definition of terrorism.
Cowards like him are about to be very, very surprised.. pic.twitter.com/fJAePrPcyQ
Mr. Miller is broken up about Charlie’s death.
You can tell Charlie Kirk's kiIIing is hitting Stephen Miller hard, as he begins choking up
"I've known Charlie for 10 years… he was a treasured friend."
"He would, if I was working on a hard project, an important executive order, a major new initiative. He would give me…
I like Miller, he is smart and tough. But whenever he speaks tough for the DOJ, it does not materialize.Time after time, Miller, Tulsi, Noem, and so on, speak on upcoming DOJ actions which do not happen. Objective observers know the DOJ is not on our side, and is the weak link in the administration. I will not join in… Read more »
People were put in prison for “parading”. This absolutely fits the parameters of terrorism. Also need to dig into democrats who are connected to these groups also, cause you know they are.