Administration Blows Up Another Venezuelan Drug Boat

By
M Dowling
-
1
22

President Trump announced Monday the U.S. military has carried out a second strike on alleged Venezuelan “narcoterrorists” in international waters.

The president said in a post on Truth Social that the strike killed three “male terrorists” whom he accused of transporting illicit drugs. The post included a video that appeared to show a strike on a boat. He did not specify where the strike took place, except to say it was in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility, which covers the Caribbean Sea and South America.

A reporter said it was illegal, and President Trump pointed to the illegality of killing people with drugs.

Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
15 minutes ago

It’s “illegal”, same people who cheered or said nothing when Barrack was droning US citizens or wedding parties.

0
Reply
