Administration Blows Up Another Venezuelan Drug Boat

President Trump announced Monday the U.S. military has carried out a second strike on alleged Venezuelan “narcoterrorists” in international waters.

The president said in a post on Truth Social that the strike killed three “male terrorists” whom he accused of transporting illicit drugs. The post included a video that appeared to show a strike on a boat. He did not specify where the strike took place, except to say it was in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility, which covers the Caribbean Sea and South America.

A reporter said it was illegal, and President Trump pointed to the illegality of killing people with drugs.