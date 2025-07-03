Steve Bannon: Texas Is In Play

Steve Bannon linked to a Revolver News article about the changing demographics of Texas, and captioned it, “Texas is in play.”

As Revolver notes, California and Texas have the most electoral votes, which is why it is important to get the illegal aliens out of the census.

Many Hispanics In Texas have ancestry there for decades, but there are newcomers. The majority vote for Democrats.

Concerns about voting patterns are not about race, religion, or anything but preserving the American culture and freedoms.

We can win Hispanics because we have like values and want the same things. However, Islamists appear to be different. The new technology imports will be a problem also.

As California becomes unlivable and as Texas invites Big Tech into Texas, it becomes bluer. Revolver News wrote: First up: the plan to turn Texas into a Big Tech playground. On the surface, this might look like smart economics. But what’s the real cost here? A slow-motion wipeout of traditional values.

That’s exactly right. It’s done a number of California, Oregon, and Nevada.

The same thing is happening in states like Georgia where the movie industry is moving in.

Muslims have not had time to assimilate and they came in droves. Democrats have helped them pour into Texas and they fund their most radical groups. Their religion which is also a cultural and political way of life limits any near-term assimilation.

As we have mentioned many times, the open borders were intended to replace the native population.

Listen, the woman speaking in this clip is very legitimate and a former radio host who is still active in politics. She was accidentally in a phone meeting with Obama’s top people where they discuss replacing the native population. They planned a country within a country where the minority and foreign population would eventually take over:

There is an interesting Tucker monologue on the issue here. He was vilified for it because the left had to keep this quiet until it was too late.

Democrats Are Turning Texas Blue So They Can Rule Alone as Dictators

After decades of trying to turn Texas, Democrats might just succeed very soon. The new populations might give Texas to Democrats. If they give them Texas, they give authoritarian Democrats their permanent electoral majority.

Muslims are a rapidly growing population, often with very unlike values. They live in different states across USA. Some states have more Muslims than others. States like California, New York, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Georgia have a lot of Muslims. They live in big cities like Los Angeles, New York City, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Chicago, Detroit, and Atlanta.

We don’t have accurate numbers because Muslims are not singled out for population counts, but a recent survey I received through CAIR said there are 1.5 million in New York City alone. They are coming out to vote for Zohran Mamdani, a communist Islamist.

This is Dallas. Are they going to assimilate?

Islamized Texas The New “Mecca of the United States” Dallas has fallen…. Muslim men pounding their chests in the streets of Texas for Ashura, while over 70 mosques, Islamic schools, political groups, and “religious leaders” already dominate Dallas. You think this looks… pic.twitter.com/NstH6jlChG — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) July 2, 2025



Will they assimilate?

Islamized America Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Goes Full Mogadishu Here, the Democrat is Mayor Jacob Frey, on stage speaking Somali, laughing like a fool at America as he celebrates the 65th Anniversary of Somalia’s independence… Not America’s independence. Not Minnesota’s… pic.twitter.com/ErBqoQyLTN — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) July 3, 2025

Will they vote for Republicans?

JUST IN – Latinos now outnumber non-Hispanic whites in the U.S. state of Texas, census data shows. pic.twitter.com/XxX5YQ6Mge — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 27, 2023

The changing demographics from the open borders with unvetted illegals have diminished the United States.

We have allowed a culture of permissive lawlessness to take hold in many of our once-great cities. Those who choose not to intervene (I include myself, coward that I am) often fail to foresee where this ends. Bikes and phones and shoplifting today. But tomorrow much, much worse. https://t.co/IyGuiQinPH — Colin Brazier (@ColinBrazierTV) July 3, 2025