Steve Bannon: Texas Is In Play

M Dowling
Steve Bannon linked to a Revolver News article about the changing demographics of Texas, and captioned it, “Texas is in play.”

As Revolver notes, California and Texas have the most electoral votes, which is why it is important to get the illegal aliens out of the census.

Many Hispanics In Texas have ancestry there for decades, but there are newcomers. The majority vote for Democrats.

Concerns about voting patterns are not about race, religion, or anything but preserving the American culture and freedoms.

We can win Hispanics because we have like values and want the same things. However, Islamists appear to be different. The new technology imports will be a problem also.

As California becomes unlivable and as Texas invites Big Tech into Texas, it becomes bluer. Revolver News wrote: First up: the plan to turn Texas into a Big Tech playground. On the surface, this might look like smart economics. But what’s the real cost here? A slow-motion wipeout of traditional values.

That’s exactly right. It’s done a number of California, Oregon, and Nevada.

The same thing is happening in states like Georgia where the movie industry is moving in.

Muslims have not had time to assimilate and they came in droves. Democrats have helped them pour into Texas and they  fund their most radical groups. Their religion which is also a cultural and political way of life limits any near-term assimilation.

As we have mentioned many times, the open borders were intended to replace the native population.

Listen, the woman speaking in this clip is very legitimate and a former radio host who is still active in politics. She was accidentally in a phone meeting with Obama’s top people where they discuss replacing the native population. They planned a country within a country where the minority and foreign population would eventually take over:

There is an interesting Tucker monologue on the issue here. He was vilified for it because the left had to keep this quiet until it was too late.

Democrats Are Turning Texas Blue So They Can Rule Alone as Dictators

After decades of trying to turn Texas, Democrats might just succeed very soon. The new populations might give Texas to Democrats. If they give them Texas, they give authoritarian Democrats their permanent electoral majority.

Muslims are a rapidly growing population, often with very unlike values. They live in different states across USA. Some states have more Muslims than others. States like California, New York, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Georgia have a lot of Muslims. They live in big cities like Los Angeles, New York City, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Chicago, Detroit, and Atlanta.

We don’t have accurate numbers because Muslims are not singled out for population counts, but a recent survey I received through CAIR said there are 1.5 million in New York City alone. They are coming out to vote for Zohran Mamdani, a communist Islamist.

This is Dallas. Are they going to assimilate?

Will they assimilate?

Will they vote for Republicans?

The changing demographics from the open borders with unvetted illegals have diminished the United States.


Matt D
Matt D
36 minutes ago

Hell is a place with no reason, along with other endless horrors. The evil invaders must all be removed, as well as the traitor and seditionist, scotus chief Roberts, who kept the criminal Federal judiciary calling the shots! Americans are starving for true justice! Thomas or Alito should be the Chief Justice, and Roberts should be indicted for his crimes… Read more »

CoyoteTruth
CoyoteTruth
56 minutes ago

Texas will always be red

