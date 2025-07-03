Musk Compliments DJT for Resolving Conflicts Around the World

Elon and DJT are on the outs again over the Big Beautiful Bill, however, Elon praised Trump’s peace efforts. Elon supports the ceasefire and hopefully Hamas will agree to it. This war has gone on way too long.

Recently, Trump helped bring resolution to the India-Pakistan nuclear threat.

President Trump also brokered a ceasefire in the decades-long fight between the Congo and Rwanda that has devastated both. He brought urgency to it. The two countries are working together to demobilize proxy militias.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday left the door open for peace talks with the United States despite ordering the suspension of Tehran’s cooperation with the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency the next day.

As far as Ukraine goes, Zelensky hasn’t relented on his demands, Russia now has Luhansk, and the US can’t send them weapons.

Credit where credit is due. @realDonaldTrump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world. pic.twitter.com/0EyHHy5Gfo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2025

President Trump Is Working Toward a Ceasefire in the Gaza-Israel War.

The terror group said they are ready for a deal with Israel to end the war in Gaza, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Wednesday.

Hamas official Taher al-Nunu announced the group is “ready to accept any initiative that clearly leads to the complete end to the war.” However, it didn’t endorse a 60-day ceasefire plan proposed by Washington.

The statement came after US President Donald Trump warned Hamas that rejecting the American-backed proposal would worsen its position. Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday that Israel “has agreed” to the terms needed to finalize the 60-day truce, during which all sides would work to bring the war to an end.

The Plan

An Israeli official told AP the plan includes a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, a surge in humanitarian aid, and mediated talks aimed at ending the conflict. However, Israel is not formally committing to a full cessation of hostilities as part of the current proposal, the official said.

Humanitarian aid that Hamas confiscates?

Hamas, in a brief statement on Wednesday, reportedly confirmed it had received the proposal from mediators and was working to “bridge gaps” in order to return to the negotiating table.

A Hamas delegation is expected to meet with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo, a source told the outlet.

The terrorist group has said it is willing to release the remaining 50 hostages – fewer than half of whom are believed to be alive – in exchange for a full Israeli withdrawal and a permanent end to the war. Israel has rejected those terms.

“There will be no Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech on Wednesday. He has insisted the group must surrender, disarm, and leave Gaza, conditions Hamas refuses to accept.