Steve Bannon Wants Trump to Seize SpaceX, That’s a Noooooo!

Steve Bannon weighed in on the Musk-Trump feud and the announcement by Musk that he would “immediately” cancel Dragon. He wants President Trump to seize SpaceX – tonight.

I can’t think of a worse solution. That is what a communist would do. SpaceX is a private company, and revenge will be the nail in the coffin. Musk only threatened to cancel Dragon after Trump threatened to cancel Elon Musks’ contracts and subsidies.

If the government took over SpaceX, the entire staff would quit.

Bannon has never liked Elon and his relationship with Donald Trump. That might be entering into his suggestion which is idiotic.

A better solution would be for Trump to speak with Musk as he would anyone, even Xi or Putin. Talk with Musk and work it out. Save America!

BANNON: President Trump should act immediately. If Elon’s threatening to pull a major program from SpaceX, Trump should sign an executive order tonight under the Defense Production Act. SpaceX should be seized by the U.S. government before midnight. pic.twitter.com/5ZvXyc2Qba — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) June 5, 2025

Time to pray?

Dear Heavenly Father, let your will be done throughout America and with whatever is going on between President Trump and Elon Musk. In Jesus name, Amen. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 5, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email