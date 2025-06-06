“Marlborough Man” Here Illegally Raped His 8-Year-Old Daughter

A previously-deported illegal alien who was released back into the U.S. by the Biden regime horrifically raped his 8-year-old daughter in sanctuary Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that a detainer has been issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) against Lorenzo Lopez Alcario, a 30-year-old Guatemalan national.

He tied, bound gagged the child, posing her in a sexual manner, and assaulted her, MetroWest Daily News reports.

He taped the rape and the mother found the tape. She turned him in.

According to The Daily Caller, “Lorenzo Lopez Alcario is a pedophile illegal alien from Guatemala who should’ve never been in the U.S. in the first place,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a prepared statement. “He is being charged with committing a heinous crime — the rape of a child.”

Metro West referred to him as a Marlborough man.

BREAKING: Another Massachusetts illegal migrant charged with raping his daughter. Lorenzo Lopez Alcario charged with rape of a child with force, aggravated, victim tied, bound, or gagged. Sources tell me Alcario blindfolded his 8 year old daughter and raped her. Alcario… pic.twitter.com/FAJCVnPpKy — Jessica Machado (@jessmachadoshow) June 2, 2025

