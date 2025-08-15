Summit Has Ended: Press Conference Live

The Putin-Trump summit has ended and Russian media is reporting that it was “excellent,” and “it went well.”

The Press Conference Live.
President Trump said they agreed on many issues, the meeting was productive, but they are not there yet.

 

When Putin arrived, Trump had arranged a B52 flyover and on their way to the base, they got to see some serious planes.

