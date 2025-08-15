The Trump – Putin Peace Summit, Live Press Conference to Follow

Vladimir Putin brought a bevy of business leaders from Russia who want to capitalize on peace with Ukraine, and to potentially strengthen economic ties with the US. That is a good sign.

No one knows why President Putin ended up in The Beast with President Trump but crazy fake news CNN condemned it and Bolton weighed in on the panel, claiming Trump is “already losing.”

CNN is insane.

Bolton just wants war and hates Trump. There is no reason to interview him. He doesn’t work in a related field and has no knowledge of what is going on.

The only reason to interview him is to get a soundbite from him attacking Trump.

Bolton claims that Putin is winning because other Western leaders are “twiddling their thumbs.”

Nothing would get done if all those agenda-driven people were present.

UKRAINE: Trump’s security would have never let him ride in Putin’s car. Interesting Putin got right into the Beast. pic.twitter.com/bTp9Hlhmup — @amuse (@amuse) August 15, 2025

The EU deadbeats and RINOs care more about President Zelensky than the US. They want the US to give Ukraine another 45 billion dollars, pay for their rebuild, and put soldiers on their territory to protect them.

Russia doesn’t seem to care about how many of their people die in this war. The Ukrainian soldiers are courageous and amazing, but what is the point of this war? It’s going nowhere with Russia willing to allow more deaths as they move into more and more territory.

FULL STEVE BANNON RANT: No more endless wars, no more selling out young Americans. Put America first and American citizens first especially the generation corporate elites are abusing and sidelining and let the rest of the world handle its own problems. pic.twitter.com/0lQu70qaJa — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) August 15, 2025

Some wonder if Ukrainian President Zelensky is trying to hurt the peace talks. He’s bombing Russia today. The truth is Zelensky has to accept the peace deal or President Trump is going to let the two countries have at it. Judging from the way things are going, Ukraine will lose and Russia will take a lot more of their land. Putin might do it to get rid of Zelensky. He wants new elections and doesn’t believe Zelensky is the legitimate President. The Russian President could be correct.

President Trump’s presser will take place at the conclusion of the summit with President Putin.