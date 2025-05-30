Supreme Court Agrees Trump Can Cancel Parole for 4 Nations

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed a lower court decision that halted the Trump administration’s attempt to remove a protection known as parole for immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the court’s decision. Of course they did.

The Trump administration had argued that the decision to remove parole was discretionary for the secretary of homeland security and not reviewable by courts.

The Biden administration under President Autopen extended parole well beyond its original intentions and judges didn’t care. All President Trump did was reverse it. Of course he can do that, but the out of control commie judges block every thing he does to make him look like a criminal and stop his agenda.

The parole allowed millions to flood in from failed, communist nations with high crime rates on planes, ships, trains with zero vetting.

