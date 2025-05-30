Mayor Bowser Wants to Repeal D.C.’s Sanctuary City

Woke Mayor Bowser, a staunch politically correct sanctuary city activist, has done a complete about-face. She now wants the criminal aliens out of D.C. She wants the local police to now work with ICE. They can share immigration data and honor ICE detainers.

Bowser wants to repeal a law that prevents local police from cooperating with ICE to detain undocumented immigrants.

The law prohibits D.C. from inquiring about a detained person’s immigration status or releasing them to ICE.

It also prevents D.C. from allowing ICE to interview a suspect in local custody without a judicial order.

The mayor is looking to quietly repeal it, via a buried provision as part of her 2026 budget proposal.

And, at the rate the administration is able to deport them, millions of new Democrats are going nowhere. This might have reassured Democrats that they can ditch criminals here illegally.

What Changed?

One change is Donald Trump. Trump’s in town, and he scares a lot of people doing bad things to America.

Maybe Bowser realized what should have been obvious, sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals.

Perhaps, next year’s midterms are the reason. Democrats are desperate to win so they can return to power and impeach the President.

It could also be the skyrocketing crime.

According to the latest city statistics, overall crime in Washington D.C. is up 25% compared to 2022. Homicides are up 20%. Motor vehicle theft is up 106%. However, violent crime overall is down 2% compared to last year. Arson and burglary have seen significant drops, while sex abuse and theft each declined 8%. On the flip side, motor vehicle theft has increased by 25% this year, and robberies are up by 2%.

Last year, the US attorney’s office declined to prosecute two-thirds of the accused arrested by the police. Now, they prosecute 90%.

Recent changes in the law and the shutdown of the forensics lab has hurt their ability to investigate gun crimes and non-violent offenses.

Why would they shut down the forensics lab?

Additionally, there are a lot more guns in communities.

Here is 2019 Bowser:

Washington, DC remains a proud sanctuary city, and we are committed to protecting the rights of all our immigrant families in the face of these disturbing threats. #DCValues Full statement: https://t.co/4S8gdwDZJ0 pic.twitter.com/z5c6FMswhd — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) June 22, 2019

