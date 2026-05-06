Suspect Arrested in Arcadia Park Campground Gang Shooting

An 18-year-old Oklahoma City man, Jaylan Amhad Davis, has been arrested in connection with the Arcadia Lake mass shooting that occurred on the evening of May 3, 2026, leaving one woman dead and 23 people injured. It was a gang shooting, and they are looking for another suspect.

The shooting took place at Arcadia Lake’s Scissortail Campground in Edmond, Oklahoma, during a large, unauthorized party called “Sunday Funday” that drew about 100 young people from the metro area. Police say the event was not permitted, and the gathering began as a noise complaint before escalating into a violent confrontation.

According to Edmond Police, the incident started with an altercation between two women that quickly escalated into a fight between rival gang members.

Investigators believe multiple weapons were used, including a possibly modified Glock handgun and rifle ammunition, and that at least 80 rounds were fired.

Jaylan Amhad Davis, also known as “3zzy.” He is a member of a North Highland Piru gang and has prior convictions for firearm possession, robbery, and gang-related offenses. The evidence is a gun and ammo found in his home that matched the casings at the scene. He will be held on a $1 million bond and GPS monitoring if released.

Can you imagine that he might be released? That should be off the table.