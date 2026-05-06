Far-Left Rep. Jayapal Is brokering Oil Deals for Cuba

Pramila Jayapal, a far-left Washington representative, spoke with foreign ambassadors about getting oil to Cuba despite U.S. sanctions. She claimed it was “literally our right and responsibility.”

Did she ever once complain about the horrific treatment of the communist rulers toward their own people?

Jayapal made the remarks during a recent Seattle briefing following a congressional delegation trip to Cuba.

“I was in conversations with the ambassadors from Mexico and some other places … trying to figure out how to get oil there,” Jayapal said during the briefing, calling the situation on the island “a crisis beyond imagination.”

“As many of you know, I traveled to Cuba as part of a congressional delegation last month,” she said. “It is part of my role to see how U.S. foreign policy is actually affecting the people in the countries where that policy is being implemented.”

She met with the communist president Miguel Díaz-Canel, as well as Cuban politicians, activists, and others.

She needs to be removed from office, perhaps arrested.

President Trump is trying to get the communists to come to the table. Democrats seem to have no limits when it comes to the rule of law.