Sweden Fears a Russian Invasion

Sweden is bracing for a potential Russian operation to seize the island of Gotland, according to the nation’s top military commander.

Swedish Chief of Defense Michael Claesson warned that Moscow could execute a land grab “at any time” in order to test NATO’s determination.

“It doesn’t have to be particularly extensive at all, but more to make a point and wait to see what might happen politically,” Claesson said.

As much as President Trump expresses anger towards NATO, he would never allow Russia to overtake Sweden. Putin has to know that he would start World War III. I don’t think he’s that crazy.