Remix reports that Volodymyr Zelensky’s head of his Presidential Office in Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has announced plans to import migrant laborers from Africa.

This entails Ukraine establishing new laws for the legal entry and residence of foreign workers. The government will introduce a new list of “migration-risk” countries to facilitate this plan, according to remarks Budanov made at the CEO Club Ukraine.

“They enter, obtain documents, and then move on. This is a problem that creates barriers for business,” Budanov reportedly said, emphasizing that Ukraine will now move to make it easier for migrants to stay and work in Ukraine.

We were so involved in the Iran war that we are ignoring that other insane war in Ukraine. It’s an endless war with over a million dead Ukrainians and Russians. Now, they have to import Africans into Ukraine due to the shortage of young men. Are they going to replace the men with Africans or send them to the front lines?

Let’s not forget that some of these people they import could be warlords, ordinary criminals, or terrorists.

This is pure insanity.

Last year, they reportedly imported men from Latin American cartels.

This has to stop.