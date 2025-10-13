Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister Calls for Banning the Burqa

The deputy prime minister of Sweden Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats has called for a burqa ban “while we can” as she condemned the country’s “failed integration.”

She stated that it is an “oppression” that is not welcome.

The veils should be banned in public environments including streets and squares, shopping centers and healthcare facilities, she added.

Local municipalities in Sweden have previously tried to impose restrictions on the burqa, including in schools, but there are currently no restrictions nationwide.

Busch has called for the banning of hijabs for nursery and primary school children to protect girls rights to their body and education.

Ms Busch, who also serves as the country’s Minister for Energy and Minister for Business and Industry, said she believes the veils are incompatible with Swedish society and are an “expression of a strict interpretation of Islam practiced in totalitarian states such as Iran and Afghanistan.”

“You should be able to meet for real if you are on the street, if you are shopping in the square, in the Ica store or taking the children to the health center. Then I don’t want to meet someone who has covered their entire face, she told Swedish outlet Aftonbladet.

The proposal would be part of an effort to increase the ‘social cohesion’ in the country which has seen ‘failed integration.”

“’It is the type of very naive liberalism, or lax social policy, that has brought Sweden to the situation we are in today,” the Ms. Busch added.

The Islamists in Sweden have been busy inflicting women with genital mutilation. They should ban that too.

In Italy Giorgia Meloni called for a burka and niqab ban in public places in Italy with fines of £2,600 to stop “Islamic separatism.”