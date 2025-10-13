Democrats Praising Trump & Those Who Won’t

M Dowling
Some Democrats gave credit to Donald Trump for the peace deal, and many were positive about the deal but wouldn’t assign credit. Barack Obama was one of those who was pleased but didn’t credit Trump. He’s a petty person. However, it’s nice to focus on Democrats who are above the pettiness, and there are sthose.

Giving Credit

Sen. Mark Kelly, Arizona Democrat, called the agreement a “big deal,” acknowledging that Mr. Trump helped persuade Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to buy in.

“I think it’s fair to give him credit for this,” Mr. Kelly said of Mr. Trump on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “This so far looks like a possibility of success.

“If it does hold over the long term, yeah, I think that you could say his relationship with [Netanyahu] was part of this.”

Mr. Netanyahu has publicly endorsed Mr. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in facilitating the peace agreement.

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, a staunch pro-Israel Democrat, called it a “huge deal.”

“How can’t we all celebrate this thing?” Mr. Fetterman said. “This is a huge development, and this terrible, awful war is going to come to an end.”

He added, “It’s a strange time if you can’t celebrate this.”

Others offered more measured responses.

Sen. Christopher Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, did was too petty to mention Mr. Trump by name but credited the administration’s negotiators.

Murphy accused Mr. Netanyahu of prolonging the “heartbreaking” conflict for political gain. His girlfriend is tied to George Soros.

Rep. Adam Smith gave President Trump credit. He called it “an incredible accomplishment.

Even Rep. Dingel thanked President Trump.

Democrat Harold Ford gave Trump “tremendous credit.” He is a very nice person all the time though I don’t agree with him most of the time.

A Conservative Democrat caller to C-Span praised the peace deal and told the truth about Zohran, condemning people voting for him.

More Petty Democrats

The Democrats who normally make no sense, still make no sense and won’t even appreciate this extraordinary success that saves lives. Rep. Swalwell thought he took too long and Al Green sent a four-page letter to the Nobel Committee explaining why Trump shouldn’t get it. Green keeps trying to impeach Trump.

Democrats who continuously try to destroy President Trump and fellow Republicans, were happy about the deal but wouldn’t give credit where it’s due.

Signing the Deal

After speaking to the Knesset, President Trump flew to Egypt to work on Phase 2 of the plan. Trump is tireless, but Democrats think they can make him look like he has Alzheimer’s. That’s there latest assault. They throw this stuff up on the wall and hope something sticks.

Trump’s plan to bring in the UK, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Turkey and other Middle Eastern nations was simple and brilliant.

