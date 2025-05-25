Switzerland: Radical Islamists Try to Kill Jewish Worshippers

Switzerland, long seen as a bastion of peace and neutrality, now finds itself in turmoil. In a frightening escalation, a coalition of radical pro-Palestinian Islamists and far-left activists reportedly attempted to storm the main synagogue in Bern, to kill Jewish worshippers.

It was an attempted pogrom, similar to the darkest moments in European history. That such violence could unfold in the heart of modern Switzerland is a chilling reminder of how quickly ideological fervor can erupt into mob aggression when stoked by extremist narratives.

Swiss police forces intervened and prevented a massacre. They likely saved lives, but in the aftermath, they are facing public backlash and targeted harassment from the very groups that incited the violence.

Switzerland currently looks like a war zone. A radical coalition of pro-Palestine Islamists and far-left activists tried to storm the main synagogue of Bern and lynch Jewish worshippers inside. The Swiss police were able to drive the jihadists away, but are now being attacked. pic.twitter.com/dHETiRBFos — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 24, 2025

The Inversion of Morality

The inversion of morality—where those enforcing the law are demonized while the aggressors pose as victims. It is a dangerous trend in Western societies. It speaks to a broader erosion of the rule of law, where radical ideologies gain social currency and embolden fringe actors to challenge democratic norms under the guise of activism.

Doesn’t that sound like the USA since George Floyd and October 7?

Europe is witnessing the uniting of radical Islamism, far-left anti-Zionism, and various iterations of communism, a dangerous alliance that channels legitimate geopolitical grievances into violent antisemitism.

Jewish communities were safe in the West, but that is changing with the entrance of violently antisemitic groups.

Protect vulnerable populations, call for the return of law and order and even-handed legal systems. If not, these street fights will spread.

Hitler’s vile propagandist once said, “Whoever can conquer the street will one day conquer the state, for every form of power politics and any dictatorship-run state has its roots in the street.”

That is the reason the communists and fake Palestinian radicals are in the streets.

This should serve as a cautionary tale. This is how it goes. It begins with the Jews, the low-hanging fruit due to centuries of dehumanization, not to say they are perfect, assuredly no one is. Our flaws are grossly exaggerated and used against us by enemies. It spreads from Jews to Christians, whites, as it has already, and we all soon lose our freedoms.

⚠️BREAKING: This is the “warm” welcome Yuval Raphael, a survivor of October 7th and Israel’s Eurovision representative, received in Switzerland from a mob of pro-Hamas Islamists—death threats, cursing, and hatred. But hey, the world calls them “peaceful protests.” pic.twitter.com/uqYGWk7hig — Vivid. (@VividProwess) May 11, 2025

Lebanon, once the ‘Switzerland of the Middle East’, a Christian country, has now turned into a hub for radical Islamists. Now, more Lebanese are bravely speaking out against Hezbollah and rejecting war with Israel. Video: @MEMRIReports pic.twitter.com/uQSvNWC95b — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) July 3, 2024

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email