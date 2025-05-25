“Canadian PM Mark Carney Will Launch a Censorship Regime”

“It is the absolute right of the State to supervise the formation of public opinion.” ~ Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Nazi propagandist
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his plan to crack down on certain “large American online platforms”. Which one comes first, do you think?
“Large American online platforms have become seas of racism, misogyny, antisemitism, islamophobia and hate in all its forms, and they’re being used by criminals to harm our children. My government will act, and today we’re announcing ing our plan to fight crime to protect Canadians and to build communities that are safe, secure and strong, a plan to make Canada, secure, to make Canada strong.”
Radical leftists always use safety of children to further censorship. In reality, he is afraid of free speech and wants to protect his coming tyranny.
Canada Mark Carney: “Large American online platforms have become seas of racism, misogyny, antisemitism, islamophobia and hate in all its forms… My government will act.”
— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 24, 2025
He will destroy fossil fuels and needs to silence conservatives as they do in the UK. Albertans must lose their voices.
Jordan Peterson outlines the differences between Mark Carney and Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/9mM91EWUfn
— Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) May 23, 2025
You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:
Patriotic and principled Canadians must use this as an opportunity to call for the censorship of perversion and lies of many American platforms. PM Carney needs to be even handed if he insists on censorship or have none at all. I think the latter may be better because there are already laws dealing with problems like slander and falsehoods to destroy people and organizations. The problem is when they are not applied in an evenhanded way.
As for what Carney would label a hate crime, he needs to have this proven by actual bad actions that stem from obvious hatred. As a court and judge cannot read anyone’s mind their subjective opinion cannot be used as proof of hatred. Finally, society needs hatred of certain people and actions: hatred of wicked people like Hitler, Stalin, Mao and hatred of greed, bribes, fraud, defamation and more of the likes – meaning the freedom to expose and condemn these.
Politically speaking, British Columbia is even harder left than its neighbor to the south, Washington. When I traveled north to visit Vancouver a decade or so ago, I thought I had ventured to Shanghai or Calcutta. Very few white or black folks in urban BC, although I assume the Hispanic presence has greatly increased since then.
“Canadian PM Mark Carney Will Launch a Censorship Regime”
— AS COMMIE CHINA’S 23 PROVINCE, CANADA’S PUPPET LEADER WILL DO AS HIS MASTER DEMANDS >>>
(CLICK ON GRAPHIC FOR FULL SIZE)
Soon Canada will be like Ireland, England and Germany ; the police will come knocking at our door because we posted a non-liberal opinion on social media.
Canada is doomed.