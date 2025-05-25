“Canadian PM Mark Carney Will Launch a Censorship Regime”

“It is the absolute right of the State to supervise the formation of public opinion.” ~ Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Nazi propagandist

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his plan to crack down on certain “large American online platforms”. Which one comes first, do you think?

“Large American online platforms have become seas of racism, misogyny, antisemitism, islamophobia and hate in all its forms, and they’re being used by criminals to harm our children. My government will act, and today we’re announcing ing our plan to fight crime to protect Canadians and to build communities that are safe, secure and strong, a plan to make Canada, secure, to make Canada strong.”

Radical leftists always use safety of children to further censorship. In reality, he is afraid of free speech and wants to protect his coming tyranny.

Canada Mark Carney: “Large American online platforms have become seas of racism, misogyny, antisemitism, islamophobia and hate in all its forms… My government will act.” pic.twitter.com/ForGCCJ5WH — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 24, 2025

He will destroy fossil fuels and needs to silence conservatives as they do in the UK. Albertans must lose their voices.

Jordan Peterson outlines the differences between Mark Carney and Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/9mM91EWUfn — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) May 23, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email