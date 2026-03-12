Tampa Mayor Won’t Cooperate with ICE, Threatened with Removal

Tampa’s Mayor, Democrat Jane Castor, is forcing “sanctuary policies” on the Tampa Police Department (TPD), although she says they agree with her rules.
In a March 11, 2026, letter, Attorney General James Uthmeier informed TPD that it had violated Florida law by restricting cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under its 287(g) agreement. He argued that TPD’s policies—including withholding immigration status information from victims and witnesses, and limiting “broad-based” immigration enforcement—effectively create a sanctuary policy, which Florida law prohibits.
Uthmeier warned that if these policies are not reversed by March 31, 2026, he could seek civil penalties, including the removal of Castor from office by Governor Ron DeSantis.
Castor won’t resign and defended the city’s record, saying the city of Tampa will review the concerns and evaluate policies to ensure “best efforts” in supporting federal immigration law. She emphasized that TPD’s immigration enforcement policy was developed with partner agencies and law enforcement associations and that Tampa is one of the safest cities of its size due to community trust.
It’s nice that it’s safe, but it’s irrelevant.
Her biggest issue is that she says the department isn’t disclosing immigration backgrounds for witnesses and victims. In the letter, she said, “TPD supports these policies because they do not want ‘illegal aliens’ to be concerned with immigration consequences by cooperating with law enforcement.”
When Democrats are in power, they make up their own laws.
Mayor Castor is forcing sanctuary policies on the Tampa Police Department, which violates Florida law.
