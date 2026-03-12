Gov. Hochul Faces a Lawsuit on Race-Based STEP Grants: Whites & Asians Not Preferred

Gov. Kathy Hochul is using state funds to award grants based on race. It’s Marxist critical race theory in action. If you are white or Asian, you probably won’t get the grant.

“Pacific Legal Foundation and the Equal Protection Project have extensive experience evaluating and litigating constitutional challenges to race-based government programs nationwide…. Accordingly, we respectfully request that you inform us by March 25, 2026, whether New York intends to eliminate race as an eligibility criterion in the CSTEP Program.”

The New York Science and Technology Entry Program (STEP) is a state-funded grant program for 56 NY colleges and universities to provide Science, Technology, and Mathematics (STEM) programming for high school and middle school students.

The Equal Protection Project, together with Pacific Legal Foundation, filed suit in federal court challenging racially discriminatory eligibility provisions that are written right into the regulations. Students who are Black, Hispanic, or Native American automatically are eligible, while other students (e.g. White and Asian) must show family economic hardship. These differing standards based on race are unconstitutional.

It seems like it will be impossible to get rid of this communism and racism in our blue states. We’re playing Whack-a-Mole.